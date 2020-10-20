Millions of dollars coming to help local students

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Education is awarding 51 grants to fund 21st Century Community Learning Centers in communities across the commonwealth. The grants range from $50,000 to $200,000 and will allow school divisions, faith-based organizations and community groups to provide students with tutoring and enrichment activities that complement regular academic programs.

Community learning centers operate before and after school, during school breaks, Saturdays, and during summer vacation. The centers also provide educational services for families of participating children. Applicants for the grants were encouraged to consult with parents, community groups, businesses, arts and cultural organizations, and other youth development agencies to develop their applications and programs.

“The support 21st Century Community Learning Centers provide to students and families is more important than ever given the disruptions to learning that have occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Lane said. “I congratulate and thank all of school divisions and partnering organizations receiving these grants for stepping up and providing these opportunities. Community learning centers play a key role in our efforts to promote equity and improve outcomes for vulnerable students.”

Millions of dollars is coming to our region of Virginia.

Roanoke City Schools

The school system is getting $758,030 every year for the three-year cycle:

Garden City - $188,674

Lincoln Terrace - $189,980

Lucy Addison - $189,662

Westside - $189,714

The new grants are written in collaboration with co-applicant Roanoke Public Libraries to provide after-school learning opportunities during the school year and summer to improve academic achievement, encourage social & emotional learning, build resiliency, promote healthy lifestyles, boost self-efficacy & provide participants an expansive realm of experiences. Each program has three main components: student academics, student academic enrichment, and family engagement.

All programs will offer academic support, in the form of whole group, small group and individual instruction to students in the areas of English and Math.

Homework assistance will also be provided

All students receive a supper meal (provided through CACFP grant)

All students are provided with transportation

Patrick Henry Community College is getting $692,143 to help Henry County and Martinsville students.

Bassett High School and Magna Vista High School: $198,289

Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School: $191,652

Laurel Park Middle School: $191,652

Martinsville High School: $110,550

Each grant is a 3 year grant for working with Middle and High School students in the area to offer after school and summer programming.

The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia also got $743,444 a year to help Franklin and Montgomery County students.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia — Christiansburg Middle (Montgomery County)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia — Eastern Montgomery High and Shawsville Middle (Montgomery County)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia — Lee M. Weid Elementary (Franklin County)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia — Rocky Mount Elementary (Franklin County)

The total 3 year grant award for these 4 new grants is $2,230,332.

The Boys and Girls Club also has an existing $196,312 grant at Eastern Montgomery Elementary School. The total available grant funding per year is $939,756 to operate programs at 6 total schools (5 total grants).

The Boys and Girls Club says it runs the full Youth Development Programing at each school. In 21st Century funded programs, they typically run after school and summer camp programs. All of the sites focus on the three key areas of youth development: Healthy Lifestyles, Academics and Enrichment, and Good Citizenship. Each program is tailored to the needs of the community they serve.

This school year, the Boys and Girls Club is running before school and after school care in coordination with the school district hybrid schedules in Montgomery and Franklin counties.