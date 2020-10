APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating after someone discovered human remains on Wednesday morning.

The remains were found inside a burned-out vehicle near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, which is in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest.

They are being sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.