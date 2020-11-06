Lynchburg Parks & Rec hosts annual veterans appreciation luncheon

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A drive-thru ‘thank you’ for local veterans.

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation hosted its Annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon Thursday.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, service men and women drove through a flag-lined parade route at Miller Park, featuring groups waving from a distance and live music.

Military members also received a free meal.

The annual event began in 1998 after a service member asked for a favor.

“It started from somebody asking where they could get a cup of coffee, and they decided to honor the veterans each year,” said Ronnie Tucker, community recreation planner at Lynchburg Parks & Rec.

About 200 vets attended the event.