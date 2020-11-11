Man arrested for allegedly shooting into occupied vehicle in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Authorities arrested a Patrick County man after he allegedly fired several shots into an occupied vehicle on Tuesday.

48-year-old Sammy Wayne Smith is facing charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, a man heard someone drive by his home in the Dry Pond area and fire several shots, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man got into his car and caught up with the vehicle he suspected in the shots fired incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspected vehicle was driven by Smith, who then turned onto Ararat Highway off of Route 103, slowed down and allegedly fired several shots at the man’s car.

Smith’s shots hit the man’s car, but the man wasn’t hurt, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The two men apparently knew each other, according to the Sheriff’s Office, so the man was able to identify Smith as the suspect.

The tactical response team for the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Smith’s home around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and they took him into custody. Investigators collected 9mm shell casings at the scene of the shooting, and Smith had a 9mm handgun at the time of his arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Smith is being held without bail in the Patrick County Jail.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Investigator Linda Martin at 276-694-3161 or Sheriff Smith at 276-692-7012.