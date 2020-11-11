What’s News Today: COVID testing, Veterans Day

The Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic today. You are encouraged to pre-register as only 100 tests are available. Tests will be performed from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fallon Park in Roanoke.

Work continues today on the Main Street Renewal Project in downtown Lynchburg. The 800 block of Main Street will be closed starting today as crews rebuild the road. Work is expected to take about two weeks. The city will continue to offer free, two-hour parking on the top level of the Midtown Parking Deck.

Part of Church street near Monument Terrace will be closed today for the annual Veterans Day observance. Barricades will be in place from 10 a.m. to noon. The Veterans Day program begins at 11 a.m.

Governor Ralph Northam will pay tribute to our Veterans today. He will speak at 11 a.m. at the 64th annual Commonwealth Veterans Day Ceremony in Richmond.

People will gather in Hot Springs, today, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the World War I monument. The monument was installed in 1920 by the Virginia Hot Spring Company to honor those who served and died during the war. The plaque has five gold stars remembering those who died, 11 silver stars for those wounded and 235 bronze stars for those who served.

The National D-Day Memorial will commemorate Veterans Day virtually. This morning at 11 a.m., the memorial will have a virtual observance on its website and Facebook page. We have a link on wsls dot com.