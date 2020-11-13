God’s Pit Crew taking time to thank its volunteers amidst its busiest year ever

DANVILLE, Va. – Saying thank you in a year unlike any other.

God’s Pit Crew is hosting its annual volunteer banquet on Friday night to thank the men and women who give their time to help those in need.

Not only has the Danville based nonprofit responded to the coronavirus, but also 19 major disasters this year from wildfires to hurricanes.

Founder Randy Johnson said volunteers have managed to meet the needs of the public and follow pandemic protocols.

“This year our folks have stepped up. They’ve not complained, they’ve just jumped in, followed protocol, understood what it took to try to keep everybody safe, but yet keep hope moving forward at the same time,” said Johnson.

God’s Pit Crew is streaming the event live on its Facebook page.

10 News Anchor Lindsey Ward will serve as the emcee.