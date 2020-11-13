Lynchburg City School Board focus on mental health, broadband access during virtual meeting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg City School Board spent Friday morning presenting their legislative goals for this school year.

The group discussed their agenda virtually with lawmakers including Senator Mark Peake and Delegate Wendell Walker.

Their goals include focusing on students' mental health, strengthening broadband access and supporting funds for social workers in schools.

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards says despite COVID-19, they’re trying to make sure students have a normal school experience.

“We owe it to ourselves to work together to make sure that this pandemic does not rob our children of childhood,” said Edwards

Nearly 8,000 LCS students are currently spending three days in virtual learning while attending in-person classes the other two days.