You could win a $500 airline voucher this Williamson Road Restaurant Week

ROANOKE, Va. – Grab your passport because Saturday kicks off an exciting week along Roanoke’s Williamson Road.

From Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, eat (either dine-in or takeout) at one of 15 participating restaurants and you could win either a $100 gift certificate or a $500 airline travel voucher.

Get all the details below the map:

Here’s how it works:

Start by going to any participating restaurant, see the list below, to obtain Your Passport to Great Food

Then, each time you visit one of those restaurants, make sure you get that passport stamped

At the end of the week, take your passport to any of the restaurants and put it into the container provided

Whoever has the passport with the most stamps will win a $100 gift certificate to his or her favorite Williamson Road restaurant

How do I win the airline voucher?

Looking for a free flight or two? When you eat at one of the 15 restaurants, make sure to drop your business card in the container provided.

One person will win a $500 airline travel gift voucher, courtesy of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

You can put your business card in the container each time you visit a participating restaurant.

At the end of the week, one card will be drawn from all those collected and the winner will be notified by phone/email.