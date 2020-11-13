You could win a $500 airline voucher this Williamson Road Restaurant Week

ROANOKE, Va. – Grab your passport because Saturday kicks off an exciting week along Roanoke’s Williamson Road.
From Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, eat (either dine-in or takeout) at one of 15 participating restaurants and you could win either a $100 gift certificate or a $500 airline travel voucher.
Get all the details below the map:
Here’s how it works:
- Start by going to any participating restaurant, see the list below, to obtain Your Passport to Great Food
- Then, each time you visit one of those restaurants, make sure you get that passport stamped
- At the end of the week, take your passport to any of the restaurants and put it into the container provided
- Whoever has the passport with the most stamps will win a $100 gift certificate to his or her favorite Williamson Road restaurant
How do I win the airline voucher?
Looking for a free flight or two? When you eat at one of the 15 restaurants, make sure to drop your business card in the container provided.
One person will win a $500 airline travel gift voucher, courtesy of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
You can put your business card in the container each time you visit a participating restaurant.
At the end of the week, one card will be drawn from all those collected and the winner will be notified by phone/email.
Participating Restaurants:
- Cheesesteak Factory Jerk House – 3415 Williamson Road
- Coach & Four Restaurant – 5206 Williamson Road
- Cuban Island Restaurant – 5508 Williamson Road
- El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant – 4017 Williamson Road
- Famous Anthony’s Restaurant – 6499 Williamson Road
- Fillin' Station Bar & Grill – 2217 Williamson Road
- Frank’s Italian Restaurant – 5933 Williamson Road
- Harbor Inn Seafood – 7416 Williamson Road
- Hollywood’s Restaurant – 7770 Williamson Road
- Hot Dog Hut – 2102 Williamson Road
- Lew’s Restaurant – 7707 Williamson Road
- Mi Tapatia Mexican Restaurant – 4818 Williamson Road
- Taco Riendo – 5324 Williamson Road
- Veranda Bistro Restaurant – 8201 Williamson Road
- Viet Sub Restaurant – 1403 Williamson Road