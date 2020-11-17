Bedford officials discuss future of busy, dangerous intersection

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford officials are hosting a virtual town hall Tuesday to discuss the future of a busy and dangerous roadway.

They’re talking about the intersection of Longwood Avenue (Route 122) and Independence Boulevard (U.S. Highway 221).

Bedford officials are partnering with the Central Virginia Planning District Commission to hear the results of a study conducted in that area over the past year.

They’re also hearing feedback and concerns from the public about the different options to change the intersection.

“We talked about a turning lane in one area, on up to a full-blown roundabout. Then there’s always the alternative to do nothing,” explained Mary Zirkle, the economic development coordinator for the town of Bedford.

CVPDC said since 2015, there have been at least 35 crashes at or near the intersection, six of which caused injuries.