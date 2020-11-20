Local kids become business owners at All Good Things Christmas Market

BEDFORD, Va. – When you’re planning where to shop on Small Business Saturday, don’t forget the kids. All Good Things Christmas Market is an event where the kids are the vendors.

Close to 40 kids ages 4 to 17 are working hard to get their products ready to sell at the Christmas market Saturday Nov. 28 at Mayhew Farm in Bedford. Items vary from baked goods to home decor.

Booths will be set up in and outside the barn.

It’s free to get in, but they are taking donations for Food for Kids, a weekend food program for Bedford County kids in need.

Sarah Mayhew, refers to herself as the market mom. She started All Good Things Christmas Market in 2019 for kids to learn what it takes to run a business from start to finish, get their creative juices flowing and to see the importance of not just making money, but giving back.

At All Good Things Christmas Market children ages 4-17 are the vendors. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

“I wish you could just see their faces on the day of the market where people approach their table and they are interested and love what they made. The smiles on their faces and their eyes just light up big, they just love it. People love their items. It was just the most heart warming thing it was the most heart warming thing that happened to me in 2019,” said Mayhew.

All of Mayhew’s children are continuing their entrepreneurship venture at the second annual event.

Mayhew’s eldest daughter, Emma said she started preparing for the big day in September and still has a lot of work to get done. The hard work will be worth it because for a day she gets to experience what it’s like to be a teen-preneurer.

“I just think that it is so cool that we get to put on this event each year and everybody just gets to come together and sell their products and items. I think it just gives everybody an opportunity,” said Emma. “I feel successful because not a lot of people like make crafts at this young age and actually get to sell them and have a business.”

The event was approved by VDH under the newest guidelines.

You are encouraged to wear your mask, there will be a limited amount of people in the barn at a time and vendors will be socially distanced.