Downtown Lynchburg women’s clothing boutique holds grand opening on Black Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One business gearing up for Small Business Saturday just opened its doors on Black Friday.

Ayven Avenue Boutique, a new shop that sells women’s clothing and accessories, is located on 5th Street in Downtown Lynchburg.

Owner Paige Howell says they decided to open just in time for the holidays.

“We really feel like small businesses need some support this year. It’s been a really tough year with the pandemic. So, we wanted to get down here and just be a part of the community and let everyone know that we’re here,” Howell said.

The original boutique was located on Leesville Road but shut its doors after two years.