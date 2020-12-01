Christiansburg’s looking to crown a Christmas lights champion

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – One New River Valley town is asking homeowners to channel their inner Clark Griswold this month.

Christiansburg is hosting its first-ever Light up your Home for the Holidays contest.

The idea is to give families an opportunity to drive around and check out different lights in yards across the town.

Once all the entries are in, you will be able to vote, starting Dec. 18, for your favorite light display.

Organizers said they’ve already received numerous entries and hope to make Christiansburg a holiday destination.

“I think more people are putting out decorations this year just because of the pandemic, riding around the last couple nights I’ve seen a lot more than in the past, so hopefully now, you know, maybe with your help, we can get more advertising out and get more entries to the contest,” said Marty Gordon, Assistant Events Coordinator for the town.

The town plans to compile a list and map of the entries, so families can do a tour of lights on their own time.

If you would like to enter the contest, click here.

The deadline to enter is Dec. 16.