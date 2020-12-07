Roanoke’s downtown businesses are certainly in the Christmas spirit

ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke businesses are not just helping you complete your Christmas shopping.

They are also providing the community with some traditional sights of the holiday season as several stores around Market Square have decorated their window fronts.

The idea behind some of the extravagant displays is to encourage people to shop local this holiday season.

“It’s been wonderful even when we were decorating the windows and just putting them up, the people stopping on the street just to say how excited they were to see some beautiful Christmas windows downtown again and to see them in the Heironimus building again,” said Olivia King, a manager at Mast General Store.

This is the first Christmas Mast General Store has been open in Roanoke.