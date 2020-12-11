Pittsylvania County offers COVID-19 relief to small businesses through grant program

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Local businesses in Pittsylvania County can now apply for COVID-19 relief funding through the Small Business Assistance Grant Program.

Nearly 20 businesses will receive up to $15,000 each to help with rent and mortgage payments and PPE.

You must be locally owned and operated, have no more than 20 employees, been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and opened by March 12th.

The Department of Housing and Community Development is backing the grant.

“The total grant amount is $300,000 from DHCD. We’re allowed $30,000 more for administration of the grant. That includes things like advertising and program operations,” said Susan McCulloch, project manager for Pittsylvania County Economic Development.

You are still eligible if you’ve received CARES funding.