Pandemic cooking trend sparks holiday gift ideas

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Many of us have discovered our inner foodie during this pandemic or know someone who has.

Gourmet Pantry in Blacksburg sells a variety of kitchenware and food, some of which are locally made.

The shop’s owner, Roya Gharavi, told 10 News that she and her staff are happy to see more people, including kids, coming in with a new interest in cooking and baking.

Gharavi recommended using gadgets, other kitchenware, or even simple ingredients as your main gift or even stocking stuffers for the home-cook at any level.

“The garlic twist is very popular. Our lemon squeezers, the little jar pop, is a popular item. We have so many gadgets here it’s just endless; we have gadgets that are seasonal,” said Gharavi.

Gourmet Pantry also creates themed gift baskets. For example, a tea basket includes local honey, a teapot, gourmet tea and cookies.

‘Tis the season! Check out these awesome gift baskets we just made! Pick up something for someone special in your life – we can tailor any basket to fit your needs.￼ Posted by Gourmet Pantry on Saturday, December 5, 2020

Gourmet Pantry is also a cooking school so not only does it offer great gift ideas for the cook in your life, Gharavi also shared recipes for holiday dishes with 10 News.

Winter farro salad and dressing recipe by Gourmet Pantry. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)