Lynchburg Daily Bread fed less fortunate on Christmas Eve

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Daily Bread continues to feed those who are less fortunate this holiday season.

Staff and volunteers were busy Christmas Eve, serving hot meals including ham, pasta and veggies – as well as pizzas donated by Little Caesar’s.

Jennifer McCarthy, Daily Bread’s resource coordinator, told 10 News they’re averaging about 300 carryout meals a day and expect to serve an extra hundred on Christmas Day.

“There’s no limit. We serve as many meals as a person needs to take for themselves or for their family members or neighbors,” McCarthy said.

Daily Bread also passed out donated toiletries to those in need.