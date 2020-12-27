Washington Football Team trails Carolina Panthers at halftime, 20-3

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Football Team is trailing the Carolina Panthers at halftime with a score of 20-3.
The Panthers started the game by scoring 20 unanswered points.
The first score of the game took place in the form of a fumbled punt return that was recovered for a touchdown by Carolina in the end zone.
Running back Mike Davis rushed a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter while quarterback
Teddy Bridgewater completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Robby Anderson later in the quarter.
The lone score of the game for Washington took place by a 48-yard field goal by kicker Dustin Hopkins.