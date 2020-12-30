Danville woman, known as oldest Virginian, dies at 112

DANVILLE, Va. – The oldest person in Virginia passed away peacefully on Thursday, Christmas Eve.

Born on April 16, 1908, Avicia Beatrice Hooper Thorpe lived in Danville and was a resident at the Stratford Health Health and Rehabilitation Center.

10 News was able to speak with Thorpe on her 111th birthday in April 2019.

When asked about her secret to living so long, she said, “All along, I took the best possible care I could of myself and all the rest of it has been in God’s hand.”

A viewing will be held on Dec. 30, 3030 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Fisher Watkins Funeral Home, and people planning to attend are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Funeral services will also be held the following day on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with interment to follow at the National Cemetery in Danville.