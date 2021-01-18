Virginia authorities seize more than $150,000 worth of drugs, 15 guns in joint operation

Authorities seized 15 guns, about 3.25 pounds of meth with an approximate street value of $147,000, and one pound of marijuana, with an approximate street value of $4,000. They also seized marijuana edibles and illegal prescription drugs.

Police arrested four people from Nelson and Augusta counties on a handful of gun and drug charges earlier this month.

Investigators with several local drug task forces executed search warrants on January 12 and 13 at homes in Lyndhurst, Arrington and Lovingston.

Authorities seized 15 guns, about 3.25 pounds of meth with an approximate street value of $147,000, and one pound of marijuana, with an approximate street value of $4,000. They also seized marijuana edibles and illegal prescription drugs, according to Virginia State Police.

Police arrested the following people:

• Joseph Acord, 42, of Arrington, is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug.

• Richard Acord, 37, of Lovingston, is charged with conspiracy to distribute greater than 100 grams of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute greater than one ounce and less than five pounds of marijuana.

• James Paterson, 46, of Lyndhurst, is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug.

• Frances Hester, 40, of Lyndhurst, is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.