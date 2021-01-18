39ºF

Local News

Virginia authorities seize more than $150,000 worth of drugs, 15 guns in joint operation

Four arrested as a result of drug bust

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Drugs, Nelson County, Augusta County
Authorities seized 15 guns, about 3.25 pounds of meth with an approximate street value of $147,000, and one pound of marijuana, with an approximate street value of $4,000. They also seized marijuana edibles and illegal prescription drugs.
Authorities seized 15 guns, about 3.25 pounds of meth with an approximate street value of $147,000, and one pound of marijuana, with an approximate street value of $4,000. They also seized marijuana edibles and illegal prescription drugs. (WSLS via Virginia State Police)

Police arrested four people from Nelson and Augusta counties on a handful of gun and drug charges earlier this month.

Investigators with several local drug task forces executed search warrants on January 12 and 13 at homes in Lyndhurst, Arrington and Lovingston.

Authorities seized 15 guns, about 3.25 pounds of meth with an approximate street value of $147,000, and one pound of marijuana, with an approximate street value of $4,000. They also seized marijuana edibles and illegal prescription drugs, according to Virginia State Police.

Police arrested the following people:

• Joseph Acord, 42, of Arrington, is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug.

• Richard Acord, 37, of Lovingston, is charged with conspiracy to distribute greater than 100 grams of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute greater than one ounce and less than five pounds of marijuana.

• James Paterson, 46, of Lyndhurst, is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug.

• Frances Hester, 40, of Lyndhurst, is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: