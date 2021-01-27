More Lynchburg students opting for hybrid learning

LYNCHBURG, Va. – More Lynchburg students are choosing to return to the classroom for the second semester.

Amy Pugh, the school district’s deputy superintendent, said about 62% of students are enrolled in the hybrid module, compared to 55% last semester.

Meanwhile, Lynchburg City Schools is working to improve virtual learning by providing more than 400 hotspot devices to families, as well as iPads for younger students.

Students who may be struggling in their studies will also have more opportunities for support, including live-chat virtual tutoring and extended deadlines to complete assignments.