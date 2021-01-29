President and CEO of Centra in Lynchburg resigns

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The president and CEO of Centra has resigned.

Health leaders say Doctor Andy Mueller submitted his resignation on Jan. 26th and will become CEO of MaineHealth in Portland.

He joined Centra in May 2019.

Amy Ray, chairman of Centra’s Board of Directors, praised Mueller for what he’s accomplished in the amount of time.

“He has built a wonderful leadership team that is focused on the best practices on how we render care to the community.”

Ray said while the resignation comes as a ‘shock,’ they remain focused on the patients.

“We will be here for them. We have spent great effort and will always continue to do that to invest in the care and the people that we have so we can meet the needs of our patients,” Ray said.

Centra is conducting a search to fill the position.

Lynchburg attorney Richard Tugman will be the interim president and CEO. He’s been with Centra since 2016 and currently serves as president and CEO of Piedmont Community Health Plan.