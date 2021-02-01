Virginia Tech students hold traditional snowball fight after town receives 6 inches of snow

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s Drillfield became a battlefield on Sunday, with snowballs as the weapon of choice.

Hundreds of students took part in a snowball fight Sunday afternoon, shortly after 6 inches of snow accumulated in Blacksburg and on campus.

Hokie tradition calls for the cadets to take on the civilian students if the university receives enough snow.

The weather event is especially significant for students who have never seen this much snow before, such as Tyler Mizelli.

WOW! It was cadets vs. civilians in this intense snowball battle at Virginia Tech earlier today. (📸: Taj Simmons WSLS 10 News) Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Sunday, January 31, 2021

“I got dressed to come out here immediately,” Mizelli said. “I got straight out of bed, saw all of the snow, got up and walked down here.”

The snow also affected Virginia Tech students off-campus such as Sam Kuprianov and Jackson Ray.

“Everybody says go down South, you’ll escape the snow,” said Kuprianov, who hails from New Jersey. “It decided to follow us, so here we are.”

“This is a lot more snow that I’m used to,” said Ray, a South Carolina native. “It’s pretty interesting, pretty fun. It’s like a White Christmas in February.”