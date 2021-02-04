Police chase ends as Mustang lands in Roanoke drainage ditch, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are investigating a police chase in Roanoke that ended with a crash on Thursday morning.

Before the chase began, officers in a marked police car on Electric Road recognized the person driving a Ford Mustang as someone wanted on multiple charges, according to Virginia State Police.

Those officers then alerted unmarked units about what they saw and when the Mustang’s driver realized what was happening, police said the person drove away, which is when the chase began.

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 4 Pictures of the Ford Mustang that crashed in Roanoke after a police chase on Feb. 4, 2021.

Staying on Franklin Road and entering Roanoke city limits, when the driver attempted to make a left turn from Franklin Road onto Brandon Avenue SW, at George’s Flowers, the Mustang went through the yard at George’s and crashed under the bridge.

Police said the driver was able to get out of the car and then hid in a dumpster at the nearby Ramada, which is where police said they found and arrested the suspect.

First responders took the person to the hospital to be treated and no one else was hurt in the pursuit.

Ad

Authorities have not released any information identifying the driver at this time.