Lynchburg to set up regional vaccine distribution center in Candlers Station

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Lynchburg is partnering up with Liberty University to rent out a space in Candlers Station that will be used as a regional vaccination center.

Officials said the space is at 3700 Candlers Mountain Road and used to be a T.J. Maxx and was chosen because of its central location, parking and affordability.

“Although we know the area does not have enough vaccine yet to open the mass vaccination center at this time, we want to be fully prepared when that time comes,” said Interim City Manager, Reid Wodicka. “We have already operated several smaller sites with our regional partners, and we have complete confidence that when the vaccine supply does increase to levels that can sustain a mass vaccination site, we will be able to administer the vaccine efficiently.”

Wodicka has asked the community to have patience as healthcare providers and city officials work to make sure vaccine distribution goes smoothly in the city.