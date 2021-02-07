Salem puppy crowned ‘most pupular’ in online Puppy Bowl contest

SALEM, Va. – Even folks online couldn’t resist this Salem puppy’s charm.

Marshall, the 8-month-old Boston Terrier, won “Most Pupular” (Most Popular, obviously) in the Puppy Bowl’s online contest that ended Sunday.

10 News has talked about this cute and energetic pup back in January, and his story of getting adopted by a Salem couple. For those who don’t know, Marshall is actually fully deaf.

The Boston Terrier even made it on the starting roster for Team Fluff at Puppy Bowl 17.

The Puppy Bowl kicked off on Sunday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet and Discovery Channel.