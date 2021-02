A Danville utilities lineman was airlifted to the hospital after he was hurt while restoring power to customers on Tuesday morning in Pittsylvania County, city officials said.

Officials said the worker was hurt on Sugartree Church Road around 11 a.m.

The lineman was burned but officials said they don’t know the extent of their injuries. The worker was reportedly able to communicate with first responders before being airlifted to a trauma center.