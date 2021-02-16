Roanoke man killed a woman he lived with, dumped her body in the Roanoke River, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police arrested a man Monday they say shot and killed a woman and then disposed of her body in the Roanoke River.

At about 2:30 a.m. Monday, police learned of suspicious circumstances at an apartment in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW.

Officers responded to find an apartment where signs of a struggle were evident, but no one was there.

As the investigation continued, a vehicle belonging to one of the residents of that apartment was found at a parking lot near 13th Street SE, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Inside the car was DeAngelo Bonds, who police believe shot and killed the woman he lived with.

The 22-year-old Roanoke man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Bonds told officers that he disposed of her body, according to the Roanoke Police Department and after an extensive search, she was found in the Roanoke River.

Police said her identity will be released after proper notifications have been made.