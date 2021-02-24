Bill to have people convicted of certain domestic violence crimes lose their gun rights heads to governor’s desk

Anyone in violation of the proposed law could face a class one misdemeanor charge.

A new bill passed by the Virginia General Assembly would take away gun rights for those convicted of certain domestic violence crimes.

House Bill 1992, sponsored by Delegate Kathleen Murphy, who represents parts of Fairfax and Loudoun counties, would prohibit anyone convicted of assault and battery of a family or household member from purchasing or transporting a gun.

“While I would have preferred it to include intimate partners, this is an important step for this bill which we have work on together for so many years,” said Murphy.

The bill passed in both the House and the Senate and will now head to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk.

