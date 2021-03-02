Roanoke County bringing more students back to classrooms

Roanoke County votes to allow high school sports in limited capacity

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – More students in Roanoke County will be able to return to in-person learning.

Over the course of the next month, hybrid students in grades 5-12 will be going from a two-day in-person hybrid schedule to a four-day in-person hybrid schedule.

Here’s a look at the transition plan:

March 11-12 - Virtual days for 5th grade for transition

March 15 - All currently hybrid 5th graders begin a four-day schedule

March 18/19 - Virtual days for 6-12 graders for transition

March 22 - All currently hybrid 6-12 graders begin a four-day schedule

Students in Pre-K through fourth-grade will remain in school five days a week.

Students who are fully online can elect by March 15 to return to in-person learning; however, requests will only be approved if there is space available.

Students who are hybrid but want to go fully online now can elect to do that as well.

The school division plans to make the new schedules work based on 3-foot social distancing and mask-wearing.

The plan received positive feedback from school board members.

Parents were told to expect more information soon from schools.