Virginia Del. Nick Rush to not seek re-election

Del. Nick Rush announced on Wednesday morning that he is not seeking re-election in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Rush has represented the 7th House District, which covers the New River Valley, since he was first elected in November of 2011.

“It has been a true honor and incredible privilege to have served in the General Assembly for the past 10 years and I will forever be humbled by the trust placed in me to carry out the people’s work,” Rush wrote on Facebook.

Throughout his tenure, he proposed legislation that established the Tech Talent Investment Program, assisted with the Jefferson College of Health Sciences merger and more.

Read Rush’s full statement below: