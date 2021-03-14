31 Campbell County residents indicted on meth, heroin and cocaine charges

RUSTBURG, Va. – A year-long narcotics investigation ended in 31 people in Campbell County being indicted on 62 federal charges on Sunday.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office canine unit along with the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force (CVDGTF) worked on “Operation Crystal Clear” together.

Authorities said more than 7,532 grams of methamphetamine, 227 grams of heroin and 688 grams of cocaine with a total estimated street value of $773,654 were seized during the investigation. 26 illegal firearms were also confiscated in Campbell County.

The charges for the 31 people are:

Distribution of methamphetamine

Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Distribution of heroin

Distribution of cocaine

Possession of schedule I/II

Possession of schedule I/II while in possession of a firearm

Felon in possession of a firearm

Distribution of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm

The individuals arrested on Friday are being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Rustburg and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Amherst.