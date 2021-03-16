Roanoke City Council bans firearms on all city-owned property

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council voted nearly unanimously to ban guns from all city-owned property.

On Monday night, the council voted 6-1 to ban firearms from all city-owned buildings, parks and greenways, which includes the Berglund Center.

City Council enacted the strictest set of rules possible in an action legalized last year by the General Assembly.

The city has wanted to limit where guns could be carried for years, but only recently received permission from state lawmakers to enact any type of restrictions.

This weekend’s gun show at the Berglund Center will still be allowed because the contract was already in place, according to a city spokeswoman.