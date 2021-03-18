What’s News Today: Budget discussions, spring outlook

The Giles County School Board will meet today to discuss the proposed calendar for the next school year. The school year would start on August 23, with the last day on June 6.

Roanoke County Economic Development is hosting a virtual discussion today about investing in the future of Tanglewood. Beginning at noon, county leaders will talk about the opportunities for small businesses and highlight the improvements already underway.

The Botetourt County School Board will meet today to discuss its budget. The school system is proposing a budget of $63.3 million, which is a 6% increase from this year. The school board will a public hearing next Thursday about its proposed spending plan.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will issue its outlook for spring today. Forecasters will discuss expected temperature and precipitation trends, as well as where drought conditions may improve or get worse and the spring flood potential.

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation will hold a pop-up today about its needs assessment and master plan. It’s looking for feedback that will be used to develop the plan. Today’s pop-ups at the Lynchburg Community Market, Awareness Garden and at the Ed Page and Linkhorne Trestle intersection.