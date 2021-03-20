Outdoor event in Roanoke features free helmets, lessons on bike safety

ROANOKE, Va. – Dozens of children enjoyed Roanoke’s weather Saturday with an outdoor event at Lucy Addison Middle School.

Total Action for Progress’ “Bring Your Wheels” event focused on bike safety; many of the children adhered to the title and rode their bikes to the gathering.

Every child within TAP’s Youth Education Program received a free bike helmet and a lesson from Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia.

Program director Angela Williams said she’s just happy the children got outside.

“When I was young, we played kickball, had sack races, and rode our bikes,” Williams said. “We didn’t have all of this technology. It brought happy tears to my face to see so many kids come out and enjoy themselves.”