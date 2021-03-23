Carter Bates to open as part of River Ridge’s redevelopment plan

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There’s a new store coming to River Ridge in Lynchburg.

Carter Bates is the latest retailer opening during the shopping destination’s redevelopment.

The store has served the Hill City for more than 25 years although it was previously located in the Candlers Station Shopping Center.

“Carter Bates carries upscale and unique fashion and accessories. They carry a lot of fantastic brands such as Brighton and Tommy Bahama -- so women’s apparel, accessories, shoes, handbags; a lot of great items,” said Katie Farris, marketing manager for River Ridge.

The grand opening is set for March 26 at 11 a.m.