Anyone living in Lynchburg or its surrounding counties can now make a COVID vaccine appointment

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Anyone living inside the Central Virginia Health District that’s interested in making an appointment to be vaccinated for COVID-19 can now do so.

On Monday, health leaders announced that the district, which covers Lynchburg, as well as Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties, has opened its phonebank to anyone living in those areas.

The number to call is 434-455-5889 and callers should be prepared with the following information to make an appointment:

Name

Email Address

Telephone Number

The phone bank will be open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., except on holidays.

Callers will receive an email that will allow them to complete the necessary information and make an appointment to receive their vaccination.

For those making appointments, the health district asks that you not arrive earlier than 20 minutes before your appointment time.

“We have worked diligently to be able to finally offer residents this option,” said Melissa Foster, the director of Lynchburg’s Emergency Services Department. “We know the existing systems have been frustrating. It has taken a lot of local collaboration and planning to make this possible. This means that we can reach many more people and get them scheduled for vaccines.”

The health district is also asking for volunteers, both medical and non-medical. If you wish to volunteer, visit www.vaccinatecentralva.org and sign up today! Your community needs you!

If you don’t live within the health district’s limits, you can add yourself to the vaccine registration database by going to https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/