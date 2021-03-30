Here’s who is running for the 2021 Virginia governor’s race

The names are finalized for your Virginia governor candidates this year.

It’s a crowded field, both on the Republican and Democratic sides, but each party is picking their candidate a little differently.

For the GOP, these seven candidates are vying for the spot:

Amanda Chase - 11th District Senator

Kirk Cox - Former Virginia House Speaker

Sergio De La Pena - Army Colonel

Peter Doran - Businessman

Octavia Johnson - Former Roanoke Sheriff

Pete Snyder - Small town business owner

Glenn Youngkin - Business owner

The winner of the seat will be picked by nominating a convention, which happens on May 8.

Over on the Democratic side, these are your five candidates vying for that seat:

Jennifer Carroll Foy - VMI grad and former 2nd District Virginia Representative

Lee Carter - 50th District Representative

Justin Fairfax - Current Lieutenant Governor

Terry McAuliffe - Former Virginia Governor

Jennifer McClellan - 9th Virginia District Senator

You’ll be able to vote for these Democratic candidates on June 8.