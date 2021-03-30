photo
Here’s who is running for the 2021 Virginia governor’s race

Seven Republican candidates and five Democratic candidates are vying for the spot

The names are finalized for your Virginia governor candidates this year.

It’s a crowded field, both on the Republican and Democratic sides, but each party is picking their candidate a little differently.

For the GOP, these seven candidates are vying for the spot:

  • Amanda Chase - 11th District Senator
  • Kirk Cox - Former Virginia House Speaker
  • Sergio De La Pena - Army Colonel
  • Peter Doran - Businessman
  • Octavia Johnson - Former Roanoke Sheriff
  • Pete Snyder - Small town business owner
  • Glenn Youngkin - Business owner

The winner of the seat will be picked by nominating a convention, which happens on May 8.

Over on the Democratic side, these are your five candidates vying for that seat:

  • Jennifer Carroll Foy - VMI grad and former 2nd District Virginia Representative
  • Lee Carter - 50th District Representative
  • Justin Fairfax - Current Lieutenant Governor
  • Terry McAuliffe - Former Virginia Governor
  • Jennifer McClellan - 9th Virginia District Senator

You’ll be able to vote for these Democratic candidates on June 8.

