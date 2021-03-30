Here’s who is running for the 2021 Virginia governor’s race

The names are finalized for your Virginia governor candidates this year.
It’s a crowded field, both on the Republican and Democratic sides, but each party is picking their candidate a little differently.
For the GOP, these seven candidates are vying for the spot:
- Amanda Chase - 11th District Senator
- Kirk Cox - Former Virginia House Speaker
- Sergio De La Pena - Army Colonel
- Peter Doran - Businessman
- Octavia Johnson - Former Roanoke Sheriff
- Pete Snyder - Small town business owner
- Glenn Youngkin - Business owner
The winner of the seat will be picked by nominating a convention, which happens on May 8.
Over on the Democratic side, these are your five candidates vying for that seat:
- Jennifer Carroll Foy - VMI grad and former 2nd District Virginia Representative
- Lee Carter - 50th District Representative
- Justin Fairfax - Current Lieutenant Governor
- Terry McAuliffe - Former Virginia Governor
- Jennifer McClellan - 9th Virginia District Senator
You’ll be able to vote for these Democratic candidates on June 8.