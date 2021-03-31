Radford City Police Department offering 911 text to request emergency services

RADFORD, Va. – If you live in Radford, you can text 911 if you need help.

The Radford City Police Department announced Wednesday that it’s offering 911 text service to residents.

In a Facebook post, the police department said this new service will allow citizens who are deaf, hard of hearing, unable to speak or that may be in a situation where it’s unsafe for them to speak, to get in touch with 911.

Those who text 911 may request emergency services from police, fire or emergency medical services.

The police department did warn that texting provides very limited location information, so including the location and type of emergency service you need must be sent in the first text to 911 telecommunicators.

