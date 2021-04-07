Local News

Martinsville-Henry County to host COVID-19 drive-thru clinics, no appointment necessary

Each site will administer 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

If you’re in need of a COVID-19 vaccine, Martinsville-Henry County will be hosting three drive-thru clinics over the next two weeks where no appointments are necessary.

Starting April 8, there will be drive-thru clinics available for people 18 and older, and each site will administer 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Here is the schedule with times/locations:

  • Thursday, April 8: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Blackberry Baptist Church (3241 Stones Dairy Road, Bassett, VA 24055)
  • Tuesday, April 13: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Horsepasture Fire Department (17815 A L Philpott Hwy, Ridgeway, VA 24148)
  • Thursday, April 15: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church (755 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown VA 24168)

The drive-thru clinics will be hosted by Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness and Henry County Department.

