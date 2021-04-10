Two attempted homicide suspects out of Richmond arrested during traffic stop in Smyth County

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. – Two people wanted by Richmond Police are now in custody after a traffic stop over four hours away in Smyth County Friday morning.

At about 8:52 a.m., a Virginia State Trooper was operating radar on Interstate 81 in Smyth County when the radar registered a 2005 Jeep Liberty traveling 88 mph in a 70 mph zone. Virginia State Police said a traffic stop was initiated and the trooper discovered the driver of the car was Jamara Clairborne, 23, and one passenger in the car was James A. Austin, 22.

Clairborne and Austin were wanted by the Richmond Police Department for a double-shooting, according to authorities.

The duo were both arrested on the Richmond warrants that were out for them for two felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Clairborne was also charged with reckless driving, improper vehicle registration and not having a driver’s license.

They are currently being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

Police said two minors were also in the vehicle during the traffic stop and were put in the Department of Social Services’ custody.