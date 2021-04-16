Husband allegedly accidently shot his wife in Patrick County, authorities say

PATRICK COUNTY, Va, – A woman is in the hospital after her husband shot her in their home Tuesday morning, according to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and medical crews responded to a house on Union Church Road in Ferrum for reports of an alleged gunshot victim.

When first responders arrived at the house, authorities said they found 45-year-old Melissa Atkins Hale with a gunshot wound in her chest. Medical crews airlifted her to Roanoke Carilion Medical Center for treatment. Authorities said Melissa is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was determined Melissa was allegedly accidentally shot by her husband, 46-year-old Daniel Steven Hale.

Daniel was charged with a misdemeanor for reckless handling of a firearm and was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.