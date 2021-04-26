Inaugural Botetourt Restaurant Week kicks off May 1

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Starting May 1st, get your grub on without emptying your pockets during the first Botetourt Restaurant Week.

Shop Botetourt, an organization that puts community over competition and spotlights the business community, is behind the event. They were able to get 17 restaurants across Botetourt County to participate and create specials just for May 1 through May 9. The specials vary from under $10, $20 or $30.

Shop Botetourt’s co-founder and owner of Cupcakes and Canines, Brandy Underwood said they want to target both people who live and work in the county and people outside the county.

“We just want to remind people that we’re still open for business, that these restaurants are open. If you don’t feel comfortable coming and having a meal at the restaurant, we totally understand that and all of the restaurants are offering their specials for takeout so you can take this home and still be a part of it,” said Underwood.

Ad

Many of the restaurants also have outdoor seating. There is a virtual bingo card contest for how many restaurants you attend. You could win a hundred-dollar gift card to a Botetourt County restaurant.

Here’s the list of participating restaurants and their deals.