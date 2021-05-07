Just how much do you know about the Lynchburg Community Market

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Community Market has a rich history.

Established in 1783, we’re it’s currently the oldest business in Lynchburg and the fourth oldest, continuously running community market in the country.

On a Saturday, nearly 1,500 people come to check out 50 different vendors.

Leaders said since farmers are stationed outside; some of them had their best year in 2020 because other places were closed during the pandemic.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are not the only things the market has to offer.

“They see the farmers outside and think that’s it; but if you go inside, we have permanent shops, restaurants, coffee roastery, the bakery, and then a gallery full of handmade arts and crafts,” explained the market’s assistant manager, Darrius Slaughter.

Live music returned last week for the first time since 2019, and starting next month, they’re introducing a Tuesday evening farmers market, which will run from June through August.