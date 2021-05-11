Virginians fill up on fuel as Commonwealth faces potential gasoline shortage

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia is under a State of Emergency due to potential gas shortages, after the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

At 5,500 miles long, it serves as the primary source of fuel for much of the east coast.

According to the FBI, Russian hackers are to blame, but it should be up and running by the end of the week.

In Campbell County, motorists filled up on fuel Tuesday, concerned over soaring prices at the pump.

“Just filling up my tank, topping it off, and filling up a gas can just in case,” said one motorist.

“I saw [the shutdown] on the news this morning, and yea, it concerned me a little bit. Prices are high enough,” said another.

AAA spokesman, Morgan Dean, says Virginians could be affected.

“The longer this outage goes along the pipeline, the bigger the impact could be on us seeing more and more stations running out of fuel; and what stations do have fuel, selling it at higher prices because of demand,” said Dean.