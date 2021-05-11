Gov. Ralph Northam issues State of Emergency for Virginia after Colonial Pipeline ransomware cyberattack

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is looking to lessen the impact of the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline system on Virginians.

On Tuesday, he signed Executive Order 78, declaring a state of emergency statewide to address gasoline supply disruptions throughout the Commonwealth.

This comes after the ransomware cyberattack that resulted in a temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline system.

The governor’s declaration allows for state agencies to issue their own waivers and provides increased flexibility and funding for state and local governments to ensure adequate fuel supply.

“This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” said Northam.

Earlier today, EPA Administrator Michael Regan issued an emergency fuel waiver to help alleviate fuel shortages in Virginia and other states whose supply of reformulated gasoline has been impacted by the pipeline shutdown.

In Virginia, those areas include Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford counties, as well as the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park.

That waiver will continue through May 18, 2021.