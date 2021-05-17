New $36 million transportation facility coming to Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After 10 years of planning, construction has finally begun on a new transportation hub in Blacksburg.

The Blacksburg Transit Multi-Modal Transit Facility will be located near Perry Street on Virginia Tech’s campus.

The facility will house Blacksburg Transit, Virginia Breeze, and Smart Way buses, plus other forms of transportation like bike and scooter shares.

Since about two-thirds of students live off-campus, the facility will benefit Virginia Tech, locals and people traveling across the state.

The town of Blacksburg got a $36 million federal grant to fund the project.

“We’re incredibly grateful for their partnership and again, it will not only benefit Virginia Tech, but it’s going to benefit the entire town because this transportation facility will serve, not just the university, but the town and the community at large,” said University Spokesperson Mark Owczarski.

Ad

The new transit center will also free up traffic near the Drillfield and make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists on campus.