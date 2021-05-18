Woman stole more than 100 bottles of medicine from Lynchburg Sam’s Club, police say

LEFT: Woman authorities believe stole the pill bottles from Sam's Club. RIGHT: Both pictures show the car police believe she used to leave Sam's Club

LYNCHBURG, Va. – While many people go to Sam’s Club to buy what they need in bulk, police say one woman helped herself to more than 100 items without paying for any of them.

On Friday, Lynchburg police officers responded to the warehouse club on Wards Road after a woman reportedly stole more than 100 bottles of over-the-counter medicine.

She then left the store in a white Buick sedan with North Carolina tag RAL-8703, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6141.