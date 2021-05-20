A bright sticker aims to deter underage drinking in Rockbridge County

LEXINGTON, Va. – With high school graduations just around the corner, Rockbridge County is getting a jumpstart on combating underage drinking.

Their weapon is just a simple sticker.

As more students flip their tassel in celebration, Rockbridge County is warning them to not crack open a bottle of beer.

Recently, the county’s prevention coalition placed warning stickers on 960 cases of beer in grocery stores, breweries, and convenience stores.

Each warning sticker reads “wait” and talks about the punishment people can face if they use fake IDs to buy alcohol or if adults purchase alcoholic beverages for minors.

The franchisee of the 7/11 in Lexington, Jason Harris, joins the effort every year since the store is not too far from a high school.

“Such a simple thing can maybe prevent something catastrophic from happening,” Harris said.

Rockbridge County Prevention Coalition Facilitator Leyna Hansley said underage drinking in the county is showing a steady decline for the past few years.

