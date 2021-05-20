Roanoke nursing home residents enjoy giant inflatable duck ride down a slip ‘n slide

ROANOKE, Va. – A local retirement community is splashing into summer, proving your never too old to have a little fun.

Adventurous residents at Friendship Health and Rehab Center in Roanoke had a blast as they were pull down a makeshift slip ‘n slide while strapped to an inflatable duck.

“What surprised me is I never expected it to go viral like it did, nice to see positive news like this take off, it’s great,” said Tiffany Brown, who forks friendship.

The celebration was part of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, which is basically a spirit week for nursing homes.

Organizers are also planning a live Candyland event for later this year which will include treats and people dressed as the iconic board game characters.