WSLS 10 nominated for 3 Capital Emmys

Our three nominations are the most of any television station in the Roanoke-Lynchburg region

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Capital Emmys
The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences
ROANOKE, Va. – We’re excited to announce that we’re in the running for three prestigious regional awards.

On Thursday night, the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter (NCCB) of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 63rd Capital Emmys.

This region covers television stations in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

WSLS 10 was nominated for three separate awards:

  • Best Daytime Newscast among medium market television stations
  • Best Evening Newscast among medium market television stations
  • Best News Special

The daytime newscast was from May covered flooding and was produced by Ashley Wills.

The evening newscast covered protests in Lynchburg and was produced by Shannon Allen.

Lastly, the new special was 10 News’ 20/20 Focus the Push for Equality that aired in August 2020.

